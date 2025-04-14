The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 30th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the game on Monday, April 14.

The two teams have locked horns five times in the T20 league, with the Super Giants leading the Super Kings by 3-1 in head-to-head clashes. One match didn’t yield a result. In their last meeting, Lucknow beat Chennai by six wickets in match 39 of IPL 2024.

Invited to bat first, Chennai put up 210-4 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Ajinkya Rahane departed for just one run, but skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led by example, scoring an unbeaten 108 off 60 balls, comprising three sixes and 12 boundaries. Shivam Dube also delivered with the bat, smashing a quickfire 66 off 27 deliveries, including seven sixes and three boundaries. Ravindra Jadeja and Daryl Mitchell added 16(19) and 11(10) to the scorecard.

Yash Thakur, Matt Henry, and Mohsin Khan picked up one wicket for the Super Giants.

In response, Lucknow achieved the target with three balls in hand. Marcus Stoinis went all guns blazing with his unbeaten 124 off 63 balls at a strike rate of 196.83, including six maximums and 13 boundaries. Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, and KL Rahul also contributed 34(15), 17(6), and 16(14), respectively.

Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets for CSK, while Deepak Chahar and Mustafizur Rahman scalped one wicket apiece.

CSK's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

CSK lost to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in their last IPL outing on April 11.

After winning the toss, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side restricted the Super Kings to 103/9 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine starred with the ball for the Knight Riders, returning with economical figures of 3/13 in his four overs. Meanwhile, Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana bagged two wickets each. Moeen Ali and Vaibhav Arora scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, KKR achieved the target with 9.5 overs to spare. Openers Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock looked impressive with the bat, scoring 44(18) and 23(16), respectively. Meanwhile, Rahane and Rinku Singh stayed unbeaten on scores of 20(17) and 15(12), respectively. Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kamboj bagged one wicket each for the hosts.

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

LSG beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets in their last IPL outing on April 12.

Put in to bat first, GT posted 180/6 in 20 overs. Skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan put up a 120-run partnership for the opening wicket. Gill smashed 60 off 38 balls, hitting one maximum and six boundaries. Sudharsan was equally brilliant, continuing his consistency with 56 off 37 deliveries in an innings laced with one six and seven boundaries. Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, and Shahrukh Khan also chipped in with 22(19), 16(14), and 11(6), respectively.

Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi starred with the ball for LSG, picking up two wickets each. Avesh Khan and Digvesh Rathi also scalped one apiece.

In response, Lucknow achieved the target with three balls in hand. Aiden Markram showed the path to the batting unit with a quickfire 58 off 31 balls, including one six and nine boundaries. Rishabh Pant, the skipper, also chipped in with 21 off 18 balls, sharing a 65-run partnership for the opening stand. The southpaw opened as Mitchell Marsh was unavailable due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran continued his brilliant form with 61 off 34 balls, comprising seven maximums and one boundary. Ayush Badoni remained unbeaten on 28 off 20 to take the team past the finish line.

Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for the Titans, finishing with figures of 2/26. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar bagged one wicket apiece.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More