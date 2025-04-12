Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of LSG and GT's last match in IPL 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 26th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the game on Saturday, April 12.

The two teams have locked horns five times in the T20 league, with the Titans leading the Super Giants by 4-1 in head-to-head battles. However, LSG beat GT by 33 runs in their last meeting in Match 21 of IPL 2024.

Batting first, Lucknow put up 163/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis scored 58 runs off 43 balls, comprising two sixes and four boundaries. KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni also chipped in with 33 (31), 32* (22), and 20 (11), respectively.

Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande each took two wickets for Gujarat, while Rashid Khan bagged one wicket with economical figures of 1/28.

LSG vs GT IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, GT were bundled out for 130 in 18.5 overs. Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill got starts, scoring 31 (23) and 19 (21), respectively, but failed to consolidate. Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia produced a fighting effort, returning with scores of a run-a-ball 17 and 30 off 25, but failed to take the team over the line.

Yash Thakur bagged a fifer for LSG, while Krunal Pandya bagged three wickets. Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq and Ravi Bishnoi shared one wicket apiece.

LSG vs GT IPL 2024 scorecard.

GT's scorecard from their last IPL game

GT beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs in their last IPL game in Ahmedabad on April 9.

Invited to bat first, the Titans put up 217/6 in 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan starred with the bat, scoring 82 runs off 53 balls at a strike rate of 154.72, including three sixes and eight boundaries. Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan chipped in with identical 36-run scores off 25 and 20 deliveries, respectively. Meanwhile, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan smashed 24* (12) and 12 (4), respectively.

Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande picked up two wickets each for RR, while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma scalped one apiece.

GT vs RR 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Royals were bundled out for 159 in 19.2 overs. Skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag got off to starts, scoring 41 (28) and 26 (14), respectively, but failed to play long innings. Later, Shimron Hetmyer produced a lone fight with 52 off 32 deliveries.

Prasidh Krishna emerged as the leading wicket-taker, returning with impressive figures of 3/24, while Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore bagged two wickets each. Mohammed Siraj and Arshad Khan scalped one each.

GT vs RR 2025 scorecard.

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL match

LSG beat the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four runs in their last game at Eden Gardens on April 8.

Asked to bat first, LSG put up 238/3 in 20 overs. Openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram shared a 99-run partnership. Marsh smashed a quickfire 81 off 48 balls, in an innings laced with five sixes and eight boundaries. Markram scored 47 off 28 deliveries, including two sixes and four boundaries. Later, Nicholas Pooran hit an unbeaten 87 off 36 balls, leaving the hosts in tatters with the help of eight sixes and seven boundaries.

Harshit Rana bagged two wickets for the Knight Riders, while Andre Russell scalped one.

LSG vs KKR 2025 scorecard.

In response, KKR managed 234/7, falling short by four runs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane led by example, hitting 61 runs off 35 balls, comprising two sixes and eight boundaries. Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine were also brilliant for their 45 (29) and 30 (13), respectively. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana stayed unbeaten on scores of 38* (15) and 10* (9), respectively.

LSG vs KKR 2025 scorecard.

Akash Deep and Shardul Thakur starred with the ball for the visitors, returning with two scalps apiece. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi bagged one each.

