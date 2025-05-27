Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of LSG and RCB's last match in IPL 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 70th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the game on Tuesday, May 27.

The two teams have locked horns five times in IPL, with RCB leading LSG 3-2 in head-to-head contests. In their last meeting, the Super Giants beat the Royal Challengers by 28 runs in match 15 of IPL 2024 held in Bengaluru.

Asked to bat first, Lucknow put up 181/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Quinton de Kock starred with the bat, scoring 81 runs off 56 balls with the help of five maximums and eight boundaries. KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis also chipped in with 20 (14) and 24 (15), respectively. Nicholas Pooran provided the finishing touches, smashing an unbeaten 40 off 21 deliveries, including five sixes and one four.

Glenn Maxwell was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, returning with figures of 2/23, while Reece Topley, Yash Dayal, and Mohammed Siraj bagged one wicket apiece.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 scorecard. [Credits: ESPNcricinfo]

In response, RCB were bundled out for 153 in 19.4 overs. The top three - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Rajat Patidar - chipped in with 22 (16), 19 (13), and 29 (21), respectively. Later, Mahipal Lomroro, Anuj Rawat, and Mohammed Siraj contributed 33 (13), 11 (21), and 12 (8), respectively.

Mayank Yadav starred with the ball for LSG, returning with figures of 3/14, while Naveen-ul-Haq bagged two wickets. Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, and Marcus Stoinis bagged one each.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 scorecard. [Credits: ESPNcricinfo]

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL match

RCB lost to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 42 runs in their last IPL game in Lucknow on May 23.

Asked to bat first, SRH posted 231/6. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provided a promising partnership by scoring 34 (17) and 17 (10), respectively. Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 94 off 48 deliveries with the help of five maximums and seven boundaries.

Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma played quickfire knocks of 24 (13) and 26 (9), respectively. Later, skipper Pat Cummins and Abhinav Manohar added 13 (6) and 12 (11), respectively.

Romario Shepherd emerged as the leading wicket-taker for RCB, returning with figures of 2/14 in his two overs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma, and Krunal Pandya bagged one wicket apiece.

SRH vs RCB 2025 scorecard.

In response, RCB were bundled out for 189 in 19.5 overs. Philip Salt top-scored with 62 runs off 32 balls with the aid of five sixes and four boundaries. Virat Kohli also looked solid for his 43 off 25 deliveries, comprising seven fours and a maximum. The duo put on an 80-run partnership for the opening stand.

Stand-in-captain Jitesh Sharma, Rajat Patidar, and Mayank Agarwal also chipped in with 24 (15), 18 (16), and 11 (10), respectively, before they suffered a batting collapse.

Skipper Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers for the SunRisers, returning with figures of 3/28, while Eshan Malinga bagged two wickets. Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, and Nitish Reddy scalped one wicket apiece.

SRH vs RCB 2025 scorecard.

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL game

LSG beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 33 runs in their last IPL match in Ahmedabad on May 22.

Batting first, the Super Giants put up 235/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh top-scored with 117 runs off 64 balls with the help of eight sixes and 10 boundaries. Aiden Markram also chipped in with 36 off 24 deliveries.

The duo shared a 91-run partnership for the first wicket. Later, Nicholas Pooran and skipper Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 56 (27) and 16 (6), respectively. Meanwhile, Sai Kishore and Arshad Khan bagged one wicket each for GT.

LSG vs GT 2025 scorecard.

In response, GT managed 202/9. Openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharasan scored 35 (20) and 21 (16), respectively. Sherfane Rutherford and Jos Buttler contributed 38 (22) and 33 (18), respectively.

The top three failed to make the most of their starts, leaving the team in a spot of bother at 96/3. Shahrukh Khan put up a fighting display with the bat, smashing 57 off 29 deliveries, hitting three sixes and five boundaries, but didn't get enough support from the other end.

Will O'Rourke starred with the ball for LSG, finishing with excellent figures of 3/27, while Avesh Khan and Ayush Badoni bagged two wickets apiece. Akash Singh and Shahbaz Ahmed also took one each.

LSG vs GT 2025 scorecard.

