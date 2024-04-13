Lucknow Super Giants to wear Mohun Bagan's iconic green & maroon jersey for their 2024 IPL game against KKR

Lucknow Super Giants will wear the iconic green and maroon jersey of Mohun Bagan Super Giant when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders during their 2024 IPL game at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 14 afternoon.

The reason behind the decision is to honor the legacy of the Kolkata football club, who are the defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions after winning the 2022-23 ISL season. Both Lucknow Super Giants and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.

The Mariners, who are also in contention for this season's League Winners' Shield, need a victory at the colossal Salt Lake Stadium on Monday, April 15, against Mumbai City FC to clinch the title.

The Lucknow Super Giants also wore the Mohun Bagan colors during the 2023 IPL fixture between the two sides in Kolkata. The nail-biting contest, which was played on May 20, 2023, saw the visitors register a one-run win over the Nitish Rana-led side.

Although, the Lucknow Super Giants made it to the playoffs in the 2023 IPL, the Kolkata Knight Riders failed to reach the knockouts having finished seventh in the points table.

Can KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants hand Kolkata Knight Riders their second defeat of IPL 2024?

Meanwhile, with three wins out of the five matches they have played so far in the 2024 IPL, KL Rahul's men are fourth in the standings. Although they began the tournament with a 20-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals, the franchise bounced back strongly by registering a hat-trick of wins in their next three games.

They will now look to put aside the disappointment of losing by six wickets at home against the Delhi Capitals on Friday, April 12, when they take on second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders, who suffered their first loss of this season against the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.