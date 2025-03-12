MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk Schedule IPL 2025: Complete CSK home match list, dates & timings in IST

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their first home game of the IPL 2025 season against old rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai on March 23. This will be the third match of the edition and will get underway at 7:30 PM IST. CSK narrowly missed out on a playoffs spot last season, finishing fifth in the points table.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will play their second home game of IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 28. Chennai Super Kings will then take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on April 5.

CSK will play four more matches at home during the course of their IPL 2025 campaign - vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 11), vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 25), vs Punjab Kings (April 30) and vs Rajasthan Royals (May 12).

Full list of CSK's IPL 2025 matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai with IST timings

Below is the full list of IPL 2025 matches Chennai Super Kings will be playing at their home ground - the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.

Match 3: March 23, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (7:30 PM)

Match 8: March 28, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (7:30 PM)

Match 17: April 5, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (3:30 PM)

Match 25: April 11, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (7:30 PM)

Match 43: April 25, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (7:30 PM)

Match 49: April 30, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (7:30 PM)

Match 63: May 12, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (7:30 PM)

CSK at the IPL 2025 auction

Chennai Super Kings purchased 20 players at the IPL 2025 auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Their most expensive purchase was Afghanistan's left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad (₹10 crore). CSK also bought seasoned off spinner Ravichandaran Ashwin for ₹9.75 crore and Devon Conway for ₹6.25 crore.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, the Chennai franchise retained five players - Ruturaj Gaikwad (₹18 crore), Shivam Dube (₹12 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (₹18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (₹13 crore) and MS Dhoni (₹4 crore). Dhoni was retained as an uncapped Indian player on the basis of IPL's modified rules.

