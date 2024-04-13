"Made for each other" - BCCI shares pictures of MS Dhoni's reunion with the World Cup Trophy ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match

The BCCI captured multiple photos of former Indian captain MS Dhoni's reunion with the World Cup trophy he won for the nation in 2011. The heartwarming moment took place in the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai as the former Indian captain was staring intently at the coveted trophy.

The 2011 World Cup saw the pinnacle of Indian cricket as Dhoni led India to their second ODI World Cup win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue overcame a strong Sri Lankan side, led by Kumar Sangakkara, in the tournament decider to lift the trophy, winning by six wickets.

Expand Tweet

The skipper himself was at the forefront of that win, slamming an unbeaten 91 off 79 balls as the home side were in pursuit of a stiff 275. Gautam Gambhir's contribution was equally significant as he made 97 off 122 balls, while Virat Kohli chipped in with 35 after Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag departed cheaply.

MS Dhoni stepped down as Chennai Super Kings skipper before IPL 2024

MS Dhoni. (Image Credits: Twitter)

As far as IPL 2024 is concerned, the 42-year-old pulled off a shock move a night before IPL 2024 as he relinquished the captaincy duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 2023 edition saw Dhoni become the joint-most successful captain in IPL history as he won the fifth title with the Super Kings.

Nevertheless, the Ranchi-born cricketer has been effective with the bat, displaying his fireworks with an unbeaten 39 off 16 against the Delhi Capitals in Vizag. He slammed multiple sixes off Anrich Nortje's bowling to send the entire stadium into delirium.

The Super Kings will next face the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14. Mumbai Indians are riding high on confidence, winning two consecutive matches after three successive losses. Hence, it is likely to brew as an interesting contest. The two sides have also locked horns four times in the final, with Mumbai winning three of them.