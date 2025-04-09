Maheesh Theekshana and Sanju Samson combine to dismiss dangerous-looking Shahrukh Khan for 36 in GT vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson and Maheesh Theekshana joined hands to dismiss a well-set Shahrukh Khan in their IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9.
Shahrukh was looking great to help the Titans with a solid finish, but he perished for 36 runs off 20 balls. His innings comprised two sixes and four boundaries.
The dismissal came in the 16th over of GT’s innings. Shahrukh looked for a big shot and came dancing down the track. Theekshana bowled it slightly outside to beat the batter’s edge. Samson, the wicketkeeper, collected the ball and dislodged the bails, and the right-hander had no chance of getting back into the crease on time.
With the dismissal, Theekshana broke the 62-run stand between Shahrukh and Sai Sudharsan.
Watch the video below:
Sai Sudharsan kept GT on top against RR in IPL 2025 clash
A clinical batting display from Sai Sudharsan helped GT dominate RR in their IPL 2025 match after they lost skipper Shubman Gill cheaply. Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan ably supported him with identical scores of 36.
At the time of writing, RR were 187/4 after 187 overs, with Sai Sudharsan and Rahul Tewatia at the crease. Maheesh Theekshana emerged as the leading wicket-taker with two scalps but conceded 54 runs in his four overs.
RR are currently placed seventh in the points table with two wins in four games. They beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 50 runs in their last game. The Sanju Samson-led side will be keen to continue their winning momentum.
On the other hand, GT are placed third in the IPL 2025 points table with three victories in four matches. They are coming on the back of a hat-trick of wins over the Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). They will now be looking to top the points table by going past the Delhi Capitals (DC), who are yet to lose a game in their first three games this season.
Follow the GT vs RR IPL 2025 live score and updates here.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS