"Mahi bhai bas haath uthaye" - Ambati Rayudu recalls infamous incident of MS Dhoni losing his cool during IPL 2019 match

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu opened up on MS Dhoni's infamous incident from the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni stormed into the field in anger during CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawaimansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The veteran wicketkeeper was furious over a no-ball controversy during the final moments of the thrilling clash. In a never-before-seen IPL moment, he entered the field to confront the on-field officials.Rayudu was recently asked what was going through his mind during the incident. The 39-year-old hilariously remarked that he was waiting for Dhoni to raise his hand so that he could run into the ground and do the same. Speaking on the JioHotstar show, 'Cheeky Singles', Rayudu said:&quot;Bas yehi soch rahe the ki Mahi bhai bas haath uthaye aur hum log phir bhaage maarne ke liye (We were waiting for MS Dhoni to raise his hand so that we too could run into the ground to fight).&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt is worth mentioning that CSK ultimately clinched a four-wicket victory in the encounter. The aftermath of the controversy saw MS Dhoni being fined 50 per cent of his match fees. He admitted to the Level Two offence of the IPL's Code of Conduct.It remains one of the few incidents where the 'Captain Cool' lost his temper on the cricket field. During the show, Rayudu also reacted to Dhoni's comment about him regarding the Fairplay award. He recalled that Dhoni would often tell him to just focus on his batting and not raise his arms to signal a wide to the umpire. Rayudu remarked:&quot;There was no DRS or Hawk-Eye for wide or no-ball at that time, so we would only tell the umpire that it was a wide or a no-ball. He used to tell me just one thing, 'Batting kar magar haath mat faila. Mere fairplay ke point nikal jayenge. (Just bat, don't raise your arms. I will lose fairplay points.)'&quot;However, that same year, he went into the field. We didn't lose the fairplay award because of me.&quot;Meanwhile, the Chennai-based side finished as the runners-up of the edition, suffering a heartbreaking one-run defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final. &quot;Sab ke peeche lagte hai&quot; - Ambati Rayudu's cheeky dig at RCBAmbati Rayudu also shared details of his time with Mumbai Indians (MI). He suggested that most teams didn't sledge them as they were aware that MI would give it back. He revealed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tried sledging MI players on a few occasions, but soon realized that it was the wrong move. The cricketer-turned-commentator said on the same show:&quot;When I played for MI, the whole dressing room would come together and decide that if someone said anything, three or four players would go after him. That's why someone goes after MI very rarely. Woh RCB wale to sab ke peeche lagte hai (RCB go after everyone), so they did something a couple of times, but then they realized that it won't work here.&quot;Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket in May 2023. He was part of six IPL trophy-winning teams, the joint-most with Rohit Sharma.