"Mahi bhai picked me up as if God has come to protect me"- Crazy fan reveals what MS Dhoni told him at Narendra Modi Stadium

MS Dhoni has a crazy fan following in the cricket world. He received enormous support wherever he went to play in IPL 2024. One of his crazy fans, Jaikumar Jani, crossed all limits to meet his idol.

During the IPL 2024 league match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans, Jani beat all the security guards and ran to the pitch to meet Dhoni, who was batting for CSK.

Dhoni did not get angry. Instead, he put his hand on his fan's shoulder and had a conversation with him. Sharing the details of their meeting, Jaikumar said in a viral video on X:

"I went and bowed down to him. Mahi bhai picked me up as if God has come to protect me. Then, he kept his hand on my shoulder, and we had a walk. Bouncers came to the middle. Mahi bhai scolded them, asked them to behave properly and told them thrice not to punish me. He even told me that nothing will happen to you. I have no words."

Fans who break security and enter the field are fined heavily and handed punishments as well. However, MS Dhoni saved his crazy fan from punishment in IPL 2024.

Will MS Dhoni play cricket again after IPL 2024?

MS Dhoni played his last match of IPL 2024 in Bengaluru (Image Credit: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Dhoni played his final game of IPL 2024 last Saturday against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He whacked a 110m six in that game, but his efforts were not enough to help the Chennai Super Kings qualify for the playoffs.

CSK's title defense ended in Bengaluru, leaving fans with the question of whether Dhoni will ever come out to bat again. Dhoni has not officially commented on his future, but CSK officials are hopeful that he will play in IPL 2025.

