“Mahibhai and me with sunehari” - MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav pose with horse at former’s Ranchi farmhouse 

Indian cricketers MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav posed for pictures with a horse at the former’s farmhouse in Ranchi. Jadhav shared a couple of images of the same on his official Instagram handle.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020, but continues to represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On the other hand, Jadhav last turned out for Team India in February 2020.

On Saturday, November 19, Jadhav took to social media to post a couple of pictures with Dhoni and a horse (named sunehari) from the former Indian captain’s agricultural farm in Ranchi. The 37-year-old uploaded the images with the caption:

“Mahibhai and Me with sunehari 🐴🤗 A day well spent at farmhouse 🏡 @mahi7781 @eejafarms.”

Dhoni's farm 'Eeja', located in Ranchi, Jharkhand, is spread over 43 acres. Strawberries, capsicum, dragon fruit, watermelon and muskmelon, among others, are cultivated on the farm, according to reports.

Earlier on Friday, a video went viral of MSD taking CSK teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jadhav for a car ride in Ranchi.

Dhoni was retained as captain when Chennai announced their retention list ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. Gaikwad was also among the players retained along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, around whom there was plenty of speculation after the captaincy controversy earlier this season.

As for Jadhav, he went unsold at the 2022 auction and his IPL career seems as good as over.

MS Dhoni to retire after IPL 2023: Reports

According to reports a few days back, Dhoni will retire from the IPL after leading them in the 2023 season.

The Telegraph claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen to utilize his experience and technical acumen. He could be employed as a mentor with the T20I team, thus reducing the burden to an extent on head coach Rahul Dravid. The report stated:

“There has been talk in the BCCI about including Mahendra Singh Dhoni in some capacity with the T20 side to bring in the expert skill for that fearless brand of cricket in ICC tournaments.”

The 41-year-old had mentored the Indian team during the T20 World Cup last year. He remains the only captain in cricket to have won all three ICC white ball trophies - T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013).

Poll : 0 votes