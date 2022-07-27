Manish Pandey shares photo from his Europe trip with wife Ashrita Shetty

India international Manish Pandey is enjoying his time off the field with his wife Ashrita Shetty in Europe. The Indian star recently posted a selfie with his better half on Instagram.

While Pandey did not reveal the place where the picture was clicked, Shetty's recent Instagram stories suggest that the couple is in Rome. They're on a trip of Europe now that Pandey has had some time off from domestic cricket.

Pandey has had a busy schedule in 2022 although he has not played any international games. He played for Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy and also represented the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL this year.

His performances have been decent this year, but Pandey has not been able to earn a place in the Indian squad across formats. He'll be keen to rejuvenate himself and come back strong. Pandey is likely to play in the upcoming Maharaja Trophy, introduced by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Manish Pandey hasn't played an international game in over an year

Manish Pandey has scored one century and five half-centuries for India (Image: Getty)

Pandey is one of the top middle-order batters in India, but his recent indifferent performances led to his ouster from the team. He was last picked for the Sri Lanka tour last year, where he scored 74 runs in three ODIs. His last T20I appearance came against Australia in December 2020.

Considering his disappointing show with the bat in the IPL this year, Pandey is unlikely to make a comeback to T20I cricket in the near future. It will be interesting to see if the Super Giants retain him for the IPL next year.

Should Lucknow Super Giants retain Manish for IPL 2023? Share your views in the comments box.

