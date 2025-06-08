"Many women will be able to relate" - Deepak Chahar reacts to trailer of sister Malti Chahar's short film

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar has reacted to his sister Malati Chahar's new short film, 'O MAAERI'. The short film was released on the YouTube channel 'Tea Cofy Films' on Sunday, June 8.

Apart from being the writer and director, Malati is also the producer of 'O MAAERI'. Deepak shared the trailer of the short film on his Instagram story and lauded his sister's work.

The story focuses on the battles that women have to go through for love, belonging and healing. Reacting to the trailer, Deepak wrote:

"Sorry that many women will be able to relate to. Well done."

Screenshot of Deepak Chahar's Instagram story.

It is worth mentioning that Malati Chahar has previously written and directed a short film, '7 Phere- A Dream Housewife'. It emerged as a massive success, garnering over 11 million views on YouTube. She has also showcased her acting prowess in movies like 'Ishq Pashmina' and 'The Lovers'.

On the cricketing front, Deepak Chahar was last seen in action during the recently concluded IPL 2025. The bowling all-rounder was roped in for ₹9.25 crore by Mumbai Indians (MI) at the mega auction.

Deepak Chahar missed the IPL 2025 playoffs for MI due to injury

Deepak Chahar picked up 11 wickets across 14 innings at an economy rate of 9.17 in his maiden season for MI. However, the 32-year-old was unavailable for selection in the all-important playoffs due to injury.

He missed MI's IPL 2025 Eliminator against Gujarat Titans (GT) and the subsequent Qualifier 2 clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) due to a leg injury.

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai qualified for the playoffs by finishing fourth in the IPL 2025 points table after the league stage. Their campaign ended with a heartbreaking five-wicket defeat to eventual runners-up PBKS in Qualifier 2.

The five-time champions failed to defend a 204-run target in the knockout encounter. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer guided his team to a famous victory with a terrific unbeaten 87-run knock off 41 deliveries.

