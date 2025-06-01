Marcus Stoinis thumps his chest and roars after getting the big scalp of Rohit Sharma for 8 in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis got the crucial wicket of Mumbai Indians (MI) opening batter Rohit Sharma for eight runs in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match. It is being played in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The right-hander heaved a ball to the leg side, but was caught by Vijaykumar Vyshak at square leg in the third over.
It was the ideal start for PBKS as Sharma was coming into the match after scoring a 50-ball 81 in the eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans on Friday, May 30. The dismissal came a few balls after the right-hander was dropped by Azmatullah Omarzai.
The start of Qualifier 2 was delayed by two hours and 15 minutes due to rain in Ahmedabad. However, despite the delay, overs didn't have to be reduced.
Yuzvendra Chahal returns to playing XI as PBKS opt to bowl in Ahmedabad
PBKS welcomed back Yuzvendra Chahal to the playing XI for Qualifier 2 after missing the last two matches of the league phase. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first.
MI also made one change to their playing XI with Reece Topley replacing Richard Gleeson. However, just as the players were walking out to the middle, the heavens opened up in Ahmedabad and delayed the start of proceedings until 9:45 p.m.
MI pacer Trent Boult said that the team had delivered at important stages of the tournament and hoped that they could come good on Sunday, as well.
"Guys have just stood up at crucial parts of the tournament, everyone understands how long the tournament is and it's just the beauty of it - the ebbs and flows. Hopefully it's flowing at the right time of the tournament. Obviously a huge game tonight, huge crowd expected, it's going to be a good one," Boult told the broadcasters on Sunday via Cricbuzz.
At the time of writing, MI were 65/1 in six overs with Tilak Varma and Jonny Bairstow at the crease.
