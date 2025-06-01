Marcus Stoinis thumps his chest and roars after getting the big scalp of Rohit Sharma for 8 in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis got the crucial wicket of Mumbai Indians (MI) opening batter Rohit Sharma for eight runs in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match. It is being played in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The right-hander heaved a ball to the leg side, but was caught by Vijaykumar Vyshak at square leg in the third over.

Ad

It was the ideal start for PBKS as Sharma was coming into the match after scoring a 50-ball 81 in the eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans on Friday, May 30. The dismissal came a few balls after the right-hander was dropped by Azmatullah Omarzai.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

The start of Qualifier 2 was delayed by two hours and 15 minutes due to rain in Ahmedabad. However, despite the delay, overs didn't have to be reduced.

Ad

Trending

Yuzvendra Chahal returns to playing XI as PBKS opt to bowl in Ahmedabad

PBKS welcomed back Yuzvendra Chahal to the playing XI for Qualifier 2 after missing the last two matches of the league phase. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first.

MI also made one change to their playing XI with Reece Topley replacing Richard Gleeson. However, just as the players were walking out to the middle, the heavens opened up in Ahmedabad and delayed the start of proceedings until 9:45 p.m.

Ad

MI pacer Trent Boult said that the team had delivered at important stages of the tournament and hoped that they could come good on Sunday, as well.

"Guys have just stood up at crucial parts of the tournament, everyone understands how long the tournament is and it's just the beauty of it - the ebbs and flows. Hopefully it's flowing at the right time of the tournament. Obviously a huge game tonight, huge crowd expected, it's going to be a good one," Boult told the broadcasters on Sunday via Cricbuzz.

At the time of writing, MI were 65/1 in six overs with Tilak Varma and Jonny Bairstow at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More