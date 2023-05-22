Mark Wood to not return for IPL 2023 playoffs despite LSG's qualification: Reports 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will reportedly have to navigate through the playoffs without the services of ace fast bowler Mark Wood.

The England fast bowler left the tournament in the last week of April to attend to the birth of his child. He is not expected to return, even after the franchise secured a late qualification into the knockout stages.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, an ECB official has confirmed that Wood will remain in England ahead of the team's red-ball summer.

The pacer has been included in the squad for the one-off Test against Ireland, which begins on June 1. Led by Ben Stokres, England also have the all-important Ashes to prepare for; the series begins on June 16.

Mark Wood's presence in the setup is particularly crucial given that England are dealing with an injury crisis right now. The likes of James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Olly Stone have all sustained minor injuries during their respective stints in the County Championship recently.

On the other hand, Jofra Archer has been ruled out entirely due to a stress fracture to his elbow. The injury also cut Archer's 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign short.

England skipper Ben Stokes, who played only two matches in this year's cash-rich league, will also not feature for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Out of the 15 England players that were part of the 2023 IPL, only two remain - Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan. The duo are not part of England's red-ball plans, and they are expected to stay back in India with their franchises till the end of the tournament.

Mark Wood played four matches for LSG in IPL 2023

Mark Wood was roped in by the KL Rahul-led franchise for a sum of ₹7.50 crore at the 2022 mega auction. The pacer was, however, ruled out of the 2022 season due to injury, and he made his debut in the franchise's maiden home match in Lucknow this year.

Wood decimated the Delhi Capitals (DC) batting unit, finishing with figures of 5/14 in a memorable debut performance. He took 11 wickets in four matches and missed the next set of matches due to a bout of illness and injury, before leaving the tournament to return home.

LSG are scheduled to face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023 Eliminator clash at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24. Lucknow were eliminated in this stage of the tournament last time around, with a defeat to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

