"Marsh played a beautiful Innings for LSG, MI, PBKS and RCB"- Top 10 funny memes as LSG score 235/2 in IPL 2025 clash vs GT

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is hosting tonight's IPL 2025 match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) franchises. GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to chase on a decent batting surface.

Ad

Mitchell Marsh (117) and Aiden Markram (36) batted well and set a brilliant platform for LSG with a 91-run opening partnership in 9.5 overs. Markram perished in the 10th over, trying for a big hit, giving the first breakthrough to the Titans. Marsh continued in the same vein of form at the other end and notched up his first IPL century.

Nicholas Pooran supported him well with a blazing half-century as the duo propelled LSG to a massive total of 235 for two in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant chipped in with a cameo of 16* (6). Star GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan had an off day as he conceded 36 runs in just two overs.

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of Thursday night's IPL 2025 match between LSG and GT. They shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Marsh played a beautiful Innings for LSG, MI, PBKS and RCB," a post read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"236 is a good score"- Nicholas Pooran after 1st innings of LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad

During the mid-innings break, LSG batter Nicholas Pooran reflected on his and his team's performance in the first innings, saying:

"I mean it's nice to contribute. Last few games has been difficult for us as a group. Starting well in the powerplay and then taking responsibility. It's about respecting the opposition. The break did me good, breaks are good if things are not going your way. Nice to see the fans back and smiling after something like that happen."

Ad

Pooran continued:

"It happens, unfortunately such a great start. Things like this happens, cricket is the biggest leveler. I continue to learn from my mistakes and hopefully it will make me a better player. 236 is a good score. Spinners have been put under the pump, pacers have to find their lengths. This is a good score but GT has chased down scores like this. Hopefully our bowlers can defend this and give us some good moments."

Ad

What were your favorite moments from the first innings of this IPL match? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More