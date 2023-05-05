"Maybe not the right way" - Deep Dasgupta on how SRH have handled Harry Brook in IPL 2023

Swashbuckling English batter Harry Brook was touted as the next big star for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, his underwhelming performances in the ongoing IPL 2023 have disappointed the team's fans.

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta believes that Brook's failures could be because of the way SRH have treated him so far. He noted that there are times when good players aren't able to flourish because the franchise's environment doesn't suit them.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Dasgupta explained:

"A lot of players don't fit into a certain kind of franchise or environment. Harry Brook is a really good player. We have seen him playing for England or the other franchises as well. He has batted really well. But maybe this franchise or the way they are handling Harry Brook is maybe not the right way."

Notably, Brook received praise from all quarters for his sensational 100*-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier in the tournament. However, he has endured failures in the remaining outings.

The right-handed batter bagged a four-ball duck in his team's reverse fixture against KKR at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 4. He has accumulated just 163 runs in nine innings at an average of 20.37.

"Give him a breather for a game" - Shaun Tait on how Harry Brook can turn things around

During the discussion, former Australian speedster Shaun Tait suggested that Hyderabad should consider giving Harry Brook a break by making him sit out of their upcoming encounter.

He emphasized that maybe a breather could help Brook turn things around in the remainder of the campaign. Tait added:

"He plays those shots in international cricket and he has played it quite well in the past. It's been okay for him to start off with those shots. But at the moment, it's just not happening. Where they go from here with him, that is a question.

"Where they sit now on the table, you give him a game off. I know that is a big call because you expect a lot out of him. You give him a breather for a game, just let him sit back and then come back in and hopefully get a score."

While SRH shelled out a whopping ₹13.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction to rope in Brook, the player hasn't been able to justify the hefty price tag so far.

