"Me when i'm put into any situation where i have to trust my domestic bowlers"- Top funny memes after MI's comfortable win vs GG in WPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by five wickets in the fifth match of WPL 2025 on Tuesday (February 18) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. As a result, MI got off the mark this season by bagging two points and moved up to the second position in the points table. After their second defeat in three games, Gujarat Giants found themselves in the third spot.

GG batted first in the contest after losing the toss and got bundled out for 120 in 20 overs as their top order failed to make an impact. Harleen Deol (32), Kashvee Gautam (20), and tailenders chipped in with mini contributions to add some respectability to the total for the Giants. Hayley Matthews picked up three wickets, while Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr scalped two wickets apiece for MI.

Sciver-Brunt (57) continued to haunt GG with the bat in the second innings as she anchored the chase masterfully with a brilliant half-century. Courtesy of her knock, MI sailed to 122/5 in 16.1 overs to register their maiden victory in WPL 2025.

Fans enjoyed the low-scoring contest between the two teams on Tuesday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

"Me when i'm put into any situation where i have to trust my domestic bowlers

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the ga

"We put too much pressure on the top order to score runs"- GG captain Ash Gardner after loss vs MI in WPL 2025

GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner reflected on the loss at the post-match presentation, saying:

"We just lost wickets in heaps. We put too much pressure on the top order to score runs. The wicket played differently, having a lot more pace than what the other two wickets had. It seemed faster, there was a bit of turn when the spinners came on and I think we didn't adjust with them bowling nicely."

She added:

"We have got a nice little break. We have spoken about the one-week reset before the next game. We could have two wins, but we take them one game at a time. The younger players are doing nice. The passion they are bowling with, and their celebrations speak for that. They always put a 110% and are looking to put their best foot forwards."

Delhi Capitals will face UP Warriorz in the sixth match of WPL 2025 on Wednesday (February 19) at the same venue.

