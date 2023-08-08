"Memories last forever" - Ravindra Jadeja enjoys a vacation after ODI series against West Indies

Star Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently enjoyed a vacation during his time off the field after his West Indies tour. He played the 2-match Test series and three ODIs against West Indies over the past month.

He performed the all-rounder role well in the Tests and played a role in India's series victory. Jadeja picked up seven wickets in the two games and was the second-highest wicket-taker behind Ravichandran Ashwin, who scalped 15 wickets and topped the charts. With the bat, he scored 98 runs at an average of 98, including a half-century.

Jadeja did not have a great time in the ODIs as he could only muster 34 runs with the bat and took three wickets in the bowling department in 3 matches. He is not part of the Indian squad for the ongoing T20 series against West Indies.

During his time off from the field, Jadeja is rejuvenating himself by enjoying a vacation. He gave a glimpse of it to fans by sharing a couple of pictures through his official Twitter handle and captioned it:

"Memories last forever"

"It was just gossip in the media"- Ambati Rayudu on the alleged rift between Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni

Ambati Rayudu recently cleared the air about the alleged rift between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja by dubbing it as gossip created by the media. Several reports emerged that all was not well between the senior CSK players after IPL 2022, where Jadeja relinquished captaincy mid-season.

MS Dhoni was back at the helm following the development, and Ravindra Jadeja went on to miss the last leg of IPL 2022. In an interview on Behindwoods TV on the matter, Rayudu said:

"I don't think Jaddu was upset with Mahi bhai at all. It was just that he was sad because the team wasn't doing great. Everyone's performances that year were not coming up to the mark. He took a break because he wanted a mental break from what was happening. There was no misunderstanding, it was just gossip in the media."

Rayudu retired from IPL this year after winning his third trophy with CSK.