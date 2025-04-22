"Men after getting scammed for 27cr" - Top 10 funny memes as DC restrict LSG to 159/6 in IPL 2025 match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are squaring off in Match 40 of IPL 2025 on Tuesday (April 22) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to chase, considering the dew factor might ease out batting conditions in the second innings.

Aiden Markram (52) and Mitchell Marsh (45) set a good platform for LSG with an 87-run opening partnership in 10 overs. After hitting an enterprising half-century, Markram perished in the 10th over, trying to hit a big shot against DC pacer Dushmantha Chameera.

The Delhi Capitals then made a comeback by picking up a couple of quick wickets, reducing the opposition to 110/4 in 14 overs. With Rishabh Pant still left, the LSG management brought in Ayush Badoni as an impact substitute at this juncture. Badoni (36) and David Miller (14*) then took the Super Giants to a respectable total of 159 for six in 20 overs. Mukesh Kumar starred for DC in the bowling department, picking up four wickets.

Fans enjoyed the engaging action that unfolded during the first innings of Tuesday's IPL 2025 match between the Lucknow and Delhi franchises. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"Women cry over a lost wallet, Meanwhile men after getting scammed for 27cr," an X user wrote.

"I feel we are short of runs" - Ayush Badoni after 1st innings of LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match in Lucknow

Speaking to the broadcasters during the mid-innings break, LSG batter Ayush Badoni reflected on his team's batting performance, saying:

"The wicket is on the slower side but still I feel we are short of runs. I think 180 would have been a par score. With the right plan, hitting good areas and fielding well can help us."

Shedding light on the team management's strategy for impact substitute player, Badoni added:

"That's the strategy for Mayank but last game it executed well, so let's hope this game also we win and the strategy works."

At the time of the writing, DC reached 44/1 in five overs, with KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel at the crease.

