"Met the GOAT today" - Popular Indian rapper poses with Virat Kohli during RCB Unbox event 2025 [In Picture]

Popular Indian rapper Hanumankind met iconic cricketer Virat Kohli during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Unbox event on Monday (March 17) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in front of a massive crowd. At the annual event, RCB unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season and introduced their players. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and other cricketers also had a practice session at the venue with fans in attendance.

Hanumankind also performed at the event with several other artists to entertain the fans. The Kerala rapper posted a photo on his Instagram handle to provide a glimpse of his interaction with Virat Kohli during the Unbox event. He captioned it:

"Met the Goat today 💎"

Rajat Patidar set to make RCB captaincy debut in IPL 2025

The Bengaluru franchise released Faf du Plessis before the mega auction last year, opening up a vacancy for the captaincy position. The South African led the side for three seasons (2022, 2023, 2024) and took them into the playoffs twice. However, considering he is 40 years old, RCB's management let him go in search of long-term prospects for leadership and opening roles.

They roped in explosive English batter Phil Salt to partner Virat Kohli at the top of the order and handed the reins to Rajat Patidar, who has been a consistent performer over the past few years in the middle order. His captaincy tenure will begin on March 22, when RCB faces Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening match of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens.

Here is RCB's complete schedule for IPL 2025: (all timings are in IST)

March 22: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

March 28: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 7: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 10: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 3:30 PM

April 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 20: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 3:30 PM

April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 27: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 3: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

May 9: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

