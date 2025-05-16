MI batter starts journey to India for IPL 2025 restart despite getting picked in England squad for ENG vs WI series

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Will Jacks is on his way back to India for the restart of IPL 2025. Jacks has been picked in England's squad for the series against West Indies.
England are set to play a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is against West Indies. Will Jacks has been named in both the squads. The ODI series begins from May 29.
As the IPL 2025 season was suspended temporarily for a week, the tournament is set to restart on Saturday, May 17. This means that it will not end on May 25 as per the original schedule. They playoffs will begin on May 29 with the final to be played on June 3.
Should the Mumbai Indians make it to the playoffs, Jacks will not be available for the same. However, he is expected to participate in the remaining league stage matches.
The English batter posted a story on his Instagram handle, where he put a picture of his flight ticket, adding the India flag and a 'back arrow' emoji. Several overseas players flew back home or elsewhere when the tournament came to a temporary halt.
Below is a screenshot of Jacks' Instagram story -
How has Will Jacks fared for MI in IPL 2025 so far?
Will Jacks was acquired by the Mumbai Indians for ₹5.25 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The right-hander has played 11 matches so far this season. He has batted in nine innings and has scored 195 runs at an average of 24.37 with a strike-rate of 129.13.
Jacks has scored just one half-century this season to date. He slammed a 35-ball 53 in their last match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The knock included five boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 151.42.
He has made some key contributions with the ball as well. Bowling right-arm off-spin, he has bagged five wickets from six innings at an average of 18.60 and an economy rate of 7.75.
Mumbai Indians are currently placed fourth on the table. They have won seven out of their 12 matches and have 14 points. The two remaining games are crucial for them, which will decide whether they make it to the playoffs or not.
