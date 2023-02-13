MI Squad 2023: Full Mumbai Indians squad for WPL 2023

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be thrilled with the squad that they have been able to assemble in the WPL 2023 auction ahead of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League.

Mumbai did go hard initially for the services of Smriti Mandhana, just missing out on the Indian vice-captain by a whisker. However, they will be over the moon to have bagged the marquee signing of Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the WPL 2023 auction on Monday, February 13.

The effect of head coach Charlotte Edwards was seen as MI also paid a whopping INR 3.2 crore for star all-rounder Nat Sciver. They seemed keen to invest in players who were multidimensional, as they also signed New Zealand star Amelia Kerr and Indian pacer Pooja Vastrakar.

Mumbai seem to be once again backing their scouting, as they have snapped up some lesser-known domestic talent for base price. However, their best move of the auction was arguably getting two explosive batters in Hayley Matthews and Chloe Tryon for a combined sum of just INR 70 Lakh.

With a great mix of youth and experience, MI will be keen to carry on their legacy right from the inaugural season of the WPL.

MI player list from WPL 2023 with price

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur - 1.8 Crore

#2 Nat Sciver - 3.2 Crore

#3 Amelia Kerr - 1 Crore

#4 Pooja Vastrakar - 1.9 Crore

#5 Yastika Bhatia - 1.5 Crore

#6 Heather Graham - 30 Lakh

#7 Isabelle Wong - 30 Lakh

#8 Amanjot Kaur - 50 Lakh

#9 Dhara Gujjar - 10 Lakh

#10 Saika Ishaque - 10 Lakh

#11 Hayley Matthews - 40 Lakh

#12 Chloe Tryon - 30 Lakh

#13 Humairaa Kaazi - 10 Lakh

#14 Priyanka Bala - 10 Lakh

#15 Sonam Yadav - 10 Lakh

#16 Chintamani Kalita - 10 Lakh

#17 Neelam Bisht - 10 Lakh

MI WPL 2023 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Chintamani Kalita, Neelam Bisht.

