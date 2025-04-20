MI vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 38 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 20. The El Clasico clash of the IPL will be the second match of the double-header. Both MI and CSK have had disappointing campaigns so far. While Mumbai have six points from seven matches, Chennai have four points from seven games.

Looking at the recent form of the two teams, MI have won their last two matches in IPL 2025. In their previous game, they got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, SRH were held to 162-5 as Will Jacks starred with 2-14. The England cricketer also top-scored in the chase, with 36 off 26 balls, as MI got home in 18.1 overs.

Chennai ended their five-match losing streak with a clinical five-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Bowling first, CSK came up with an efficient bowling performance to restrict LSG to 166-7. In the chase, they got over the line in 19.3 overs as Shivam Dube (43* off 37) and MS Dhoni (26* off 11) featured in a defining stand.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai and Chennai have clashed 38 times in the IPL, with MI having a 20-18 lead in the head-to-head battle. CSK, however, registered a four-wicket win when the sides clashed at Chepauk in the first half of IPL 2025.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 38

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 20

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 18

Matches with No Result - 0

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record at Wankhede

Mumbai and Chennai have met 12 times in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium, with a hosts having a 7-5 lead in the head-to-head numbers. CSK, however, beat MI by 20 runs when the teams clashed at the venue last season.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 7

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 5

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings matches

Chennai have won the last four matches played against Mumbai in the IPL. MI's last win over CSK in the T20 league was registered in May 2022, when they beat Chennai by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings games.

CSK (158/6) beat MI (155/9) by 4 wickets, March 23, 2025

CSK (206/4) beat MI (186/6) by 20 runs, April 14, 2024

CSK (140/4) beat MI (139/8) by 6 wickets, May 6, 2023

CSK (159/3) beat MI (157/8) by 7 wickets, April 8, 2023

MI (103/5) beat CSK (97) by 5 wickets, May 12, 2022

