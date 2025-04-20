MI vs CSK, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) are up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 38 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the evening clash of the double-header. MI have six points from seven matches and are seventh in the points table. On the other hand, CSK are in last place, with just two wins and five losses from seven matches.
After a poor start to their IPL 2025 campaign, Mumbai have found some rhythm, winning their last two matches. In the previous clash, they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, SRH were restricted to 162-5, a total MI chased down in 18.1 overs. Will Jacks came up with a good all-round effort, claiming 2-14 and scoring 36 off 26 balls.
Chennai beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets in their previous match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium to break their five-match losing streak. Fielding first, CSK's bowlers excelled to hold LSG to 166-7. They chased down the total in 19.3 overs as Shivam Dube (43* off 37) and MS Dhoni (26* off 11) played fine knocks.
Today's MI vs CSK toss result
MI have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Hardik Pandya said:
“Looks like a very good track. It has a good covering of grass - the same wicket that we played against RCB. It gives us a chance to look at the wicket and identify our plans.”
Mumbai are going in with the same team. For Chennai, 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre comes in for Rahul Tripathi.
MI vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, N Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar
MI Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
CSK Impact Subs: Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj
Today's MI vs CSK pitch report
“430 runs were scored last time a match was played on this pitch. The surface looks a little bit drier compared to what we saw on Thursday. The grass covering is very similar in the middle, but the ends near the fullish length are drier. There might be little more spin. Dew could come in, so both teams might want to chase.” - Simon Doull and Michael Clarke
Today's MI vs CSK match players list
Mumbai Indians squad: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, Arjun Tendulkar
Chennai Super Kings squad: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shaik Rasheed, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Ayush Mhatre, Vansh Bedi
MI vs CSK - Today's match umpires
On-field umpires: Virender Sharma, Abhijit Bhattacharya
TV umpire: Michael Gough
Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty
