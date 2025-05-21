MI vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 63 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. This will be an extremely crucial clash considering that MI and DC are the only two sides in contention to grab the last available playoff spot. Having said that, rain could play spoilsport in the match as the weather forecast is not too bright.
Mumbai are currently fourth in the points table, with 14 points from 12 matches. Delhi are in fifth position, with 13 points to their name from 12 games. A win on Wednesday will take MI to 16 points and confirm their slot in the playoffs, thus knocking Delhi out of the competition.
For DC, they need to win both their remaining matches to be assured of a top four finish. In case, they beat Mumbai but go down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last league game, they will then need MI to also lose their last match to PBKS. In such a scenario, Delhi can qualify with 15 points to their name. DC, however, have not won a match since April 22. As such, MI will begin clear favorites.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL
Mumbai and Delhi have clashed 36 times in the IPL, with MI having a 20-16 lead in the head-to-head battle. When the teams met in the first half at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mumbai beat Delhi by 12 runs in a close game.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:
Matches Played - 36
Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 20
Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 16
Matches with No Result - 0
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record at the Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai and Delhi have clashed 10 times in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium, with MI winning seven matches and DC three. Mumbai beat Delhi by 29 runs when the teams met at the venue last season.
Matches Played - 10
Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 7
Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 3
Matches with No Result - 0
Last five Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals matches
Mumbai have won four of the last five matches played against Delhi in the IPL. DC's only win came when they beat MI by 10 runs in a home game last year.
Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals games.
- MI (205/5) beat DC (193) by 12 runs, April 13, 2025
- DC (257/4) beat MI (247/9) by 10 runs, April 27, 2024
- MI (234/5) beat DC (205/8) by 29 runs, April 7, 2024
- MI (173/4) beat DC (172) by 6 wickets, April 11, 2023
- MI (160/5) beat DC (159/7) by 5 wickets, May 21, 2022
