MI vs DC memes, WPL 2024: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Mumbai Indians comfortably in the 12th match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Tuesday (March 5) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

With their fourth win in five matches, DC are sitting at the top position in the points table with eight points. Mumbai are in the third position with six points after suffering two losses in five games.

DC batted first in the match after losing the toss and notched up a daunting total of 192/4 in 20 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues (69*) and Meg Lanning (53) starred for them with enterprising half-centuries, while others chipped in with mini contributions.

Mumbai Indians then got off to a poor start in the steep chase as their top order collapsed, leaving them in a vulnerable position at 29/3 after three overs. They could never recover from that position as they reached 163/8 in the end and lost the match by 29 runs. Amanjot Kaur (42) and S Sajana (24) played cameos in the lower middle order but could only reduce the deficit of the defeat.

The high-octane clash between two top teams, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, on Monday in WPL 2024 entertained the fans. Several memes on the game also emerged online, which kept them engaged.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I think our fielding was not up to the mark" MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur after the loss vs DC in WPL 2024

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the loss during the post-match presentation, saying:

"I think our fielding was not up to the mark, gave away too many runs and dropped catches didn't help, we still ended up scoring runs as our top order didn't contribute much.

"As I mentioned, we're not aware of the pitch, that was the only reason to chase today, we were expected dew and wasn't there any, kept low too and they didn't give us much to work with either.

Kaur further spoke about her side's unfamiliarity with the pitch dimensions, saying:

"When we play on a ground where it's a bit short on one side, as a bowler they needed to stick to the plan and that can give us the result. It was a big target, thought we could hit the shorter side.

"Change of pace was helping to the bowlers, it was keeping low only then but otherwise batters were able to play shots but it's a different wicket than Chinnaswamy."

RCB will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the 13th match of WPL 2024 on Wednesday, March 6.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App