MI vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 56 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. Both MI and GT are in with a great chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Mumbai are third in the points table, with 14 points from 11 games. Gujarat are in fourth position, with 14 points from 10 matches.

Ad

MI are on a brilliant winning streak, having emerged triumphant in their last six matches. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav have been in great form. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Will Jacks have chipped in with handy contributions with both bat and ball. Among bowlers, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have been doing a great job, with the others also chipping in.

Gujarat have had a mixed time lately, winning three and losing two of their last five matches. However, they recovered well from the eight-wicket hammering against Rajasthan Royals (RR), registering a 38-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their top three of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have been in sublime form, while Prasidh Krishna has excelled with the ball in hand.

Ad

Trending

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai and Gujarat have chased six times in the IPL, with GT having a 4-2 lead in the head-to-head numbers. When the teams met in the first half, Gujarat beat Mumbai by 36 runs in Ahmedabad.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai and Gujarat have met once at the Wankhede Stadium before. MI won the game played in May 2023 by 27 runs.

Matches Played - 1

Ad

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans matches

Gujarat have won four of the last five matches played against Mumbai in the IPL. MI's only win came in IPL 2023 when Suryakumar's 103* off 49 balls lifted them to a comprehensive win at the Wankhede Stadium.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the five Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans games

GT (196/8) beat MI (160/6) by 36 runs, March 29, 2025

GT (168/6) beat MI (162/9) by 6 runs, March 24, 2024

GT (233/3) beat MI (171) by 62 runs, May 26, 2023

MI (218/5) beat GT (191/8) by 27 runs, May 12, 2023

GT (207/6) beat MI (152/9) by 55 runs, April 25, 2023

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More