MI vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 56 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. Both MI and GT are in with a great chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Mumbai are third in the points table, with 14 points from 11 games. Gujarat are in fourth position, with 14 points from 10 matches.
MI are on a brilliant winning streak, having emerged triumphant in their last six matches. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav have been in great form. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Will Jacks have chipped in with handy contributions with both bat and ball. Among bowlers, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have been doing a great job, with the others also chipping in.
Gujarat have had a mixed time lately, winning three and losing two of their last five matches. However, they recovered well from the eight-wicket hammering against Rajasthan Royals (RR), registering a 38-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their top three of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have been in sublime form, while Prasidh Krishna has excelled with the ball in hand.
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL
Mumbai and Gujarat have chased six times in the IPL, with GT having a 4-2 lead in the head-to-head numbers. When the teams met in the first half, Gujarat beat Mumbai by 36 runs in Ahmedabad.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.
Matches Played - 6
Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 2
Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 4
Matches with No Result - 0
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record at Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai and Gujarat have met once at the Wankhede Stadium before. MI won the game played in May 2023 by 27 runs.
Matches Played - 1
Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 1
Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0
Matches with No Result - 0
Last five Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans matches
Gujarat have won four of the last five matches played against Mumbai in the IPL. MI's only win came in IPL 2023 when Suryakumar's 103* off 49 balls lifted them to a comprehensive win at the Wankhede Stadium.
Here's a summary of the five Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans games
- GT (196/8) beat MI (160/6) by 36 runs, March 29, 2025
- GT (168/6) beat MI (162/9) by 6 runs, March 24, 2024
- GT (233/3) beat MI (171) by 62 runs, May 26, 2023
- MI (218/5) beat GT (191/8) by 27 runs, May 12, 2023
- GT (207/6) beat MI (152/9) by 55 runs, April 25, 2023
