MI vs GT, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) are taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 56 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both MI and GT are in firm contention for a place in the playoffs. Mumbai are third in the points table, with 14 points from 11 games. Gujarat also have 14 points from 10 matches, but are below Mumbai due to their net run rate.

Ad

When the teams clashed in the first half of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat had beaten Mumbai by 36 runs. The task will be a lot tougher for GT this time round. MI are on an amazing six-match winning streak. Their top order is in excellent form, while their middle order has also made crucial contributions. Mumbai's bowling too has delivered the goods.

Gujarat have been a bit inconsistent in recent matches. They have won three and lost two of their last five matches. GT are heavily dependent on their top three of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler in the batting department. Their middle order is yet to be tested properly. Speaking of their bowling, Prasidh Krishna has been outstanding, while Mohammed Siraj has also done well.

Ad

Trending

Today's MI vs GT toss result

GT have won the toss and will bowl first. Skipper Gill said:

“I don't think the wicket is going to change much. But, it's always good to have a total in front to chase.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gujarat have made one change - Arshad Khan comes in for Washington Sundar. Mumbai are going in with the same team.

MI vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

MI Impact Subs: Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz

Ad

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

GT Impact Subs: Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, Sherfane Rutherford

Today's MI vs GT pitch report

“It's pitch no. 8 at the Wankhede. Three games have been played on this surface before. There has been some weather around, but the surface has been well prepared. The match against RCB was a high-scoring one, while the game against CSK was around the 170-run mark. This looks like a 200-plus surface, but with showers expected, the captain winning the toss should bowl first.” - Matthew Hayden

Ad

Today's MI vs GT match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Bevon Jacobs, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka

MI vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kaushik Gandhi, Saidharshan Kumar

Ad

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Arjan Kripal Singh

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More