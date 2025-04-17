MI vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 33 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17. MI are seventh in the points table, with four points from six matches. SRH also have four points from six matches, but are in ninth place due to their net run rate.

Ad

Mumbai registered their second win in IPL 2025 when they beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in their previous match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, MI posted 205-5 on the board as Tilak Varma smashed 59 off 33, while Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton contributed quick-fire 40s. With the ball, Karn Sharma starred with 3-36, while Mitchell Santner picked up two wickets.

Hyderabad hammered Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in their previous match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Batting first, PBKS put up 245-6 in their 20 overs even as Harshal Patel claimed 4-42. In the chase, Abhishek Sharma clobbered 141 off 55 balls, while Travis Head hit 66 off 37 as SRH got over the line in 18.3 overs.

Ad

Trending

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Mumbai and Hyderabad have met 23 times in the IPL, with MI having a 13-10 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Both teams won one match each when the sides clashed last year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 23

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 13

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10

Matches with No Result - 0

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record at Wankhede

Mumbai and Hyderabad have met eight times at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL, with MI having a 6-2 lead at the venue. One match back in 2019 ended in a tie, which Mumbai ended up winning in the Super Over.

Ad

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 6

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad matches

MI have won three of the last five matches played in the IPL against SRH. When the two sides clashed last year, Hyderabad won the first match by 31 runs and Mumbai the second one by seven wickets.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad games:

MI (174/3) beat SRH (173/8) by 7 wickets, May 6, 2024

SRH (277/3) beat MI (246/5) by 31 runs, March 27, 2024

MI (201/2) beat SRH (200/5) by 8 wickets, May 21, 2023

MI (192/5) beat SRH (178) by 14 runs, April 18, 2023

SRH (193/6) beat MI (190/7) by 3 runs, May 17, 2022

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More