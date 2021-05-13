CSK worried about Michael Hussey's return to Australia after the Maldives bans travellers from India

Michael Hussey, who tested positive again on Wednesday, underwent another round of tests for COVID-19 on Thursday. While the results are yet to arrive, the former Australian cricketer has got another issue to deal with as the Maldives have banned incoming travellers from India.

The Australian contingent, consisting of nearly 37 members, is currently on the island nation and is expected to fly back home after the travel restrictions are lifted on May 15.

It appears unlikely that Michael Hussey can join the others in the Maldives even if he tests negative, which is worrying the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management. Speaking about their plans to send Hussey back home, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanath told InsideSport:

“If there is a travel ban for India, obviously, he will not be able to join the rest of the contingent in the Maldives. But it’s too early to say anything. We have to wait and see the situation. Let him first test negative. We will assess the situation on that day and plan accordingly."

Temporary suspension for tourists and all other categories of visa holders originating from South Asian countries.



Read more: https://t.co/justraPKiM pic.twitter.com/C76H79W8nL — Maldives Immigration (@ImmigrationMV) May 11, 2021

Vishwanath even added that the CSK batting coach is asymptomatic as of now and the management is hopeful of him getting a negative COVID-19 result.

“The test will be done tomorrow (Thursday) and we will know the result only the day after. We will have to see how the situation is. First, the priority is to see when Michael Hussey recovers. He is recovering well and is asymptomatic now and the parameters are also okay,” said Kasi Vishwanath.

Let Michael Hussey recover, we will take a call accordingly: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal

Arun Dhumal, the treasurer of BCCI, also reiterated Kasi Vishwanath's words and stated that the authorities would take a make a decision once Hussey recovers.

“Let him recover. We will take a call accordingly. Whether he should remain in India or whatever option we have, we will take a call then. So far, we haven’t received any information from the Maldives,” Dhumal told InsideSport.

Michael Hussey was one of the first three individuals from the CSK backroom staff to test positive for the COVID-19 virus just before the IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely.