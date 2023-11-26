"Might take over India Cements at this rate" - Fans react as Moeen Ali retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) released their retention list on Sunday, November 26, and England all-rounder Moeen Ali was a part of it. The 36-year-old was retained alongside Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana in the overseas category.

Ali’s retention came as a surprise as he failed to deliver with the bat or ball in IPL 2023. He scored 124 runs and picked up just nine wickets in 15 matches. CSK, however, won the tournament for the fifth time to become the joint-most successful team in the IPL alongside Mumbai Indians.

Ali, who was retained by the Super Kings for INR 8 crore last season, has amassed 725 runs and picked up 23 wickets in 40 matches since joining the Chennai-based franchise in 2021.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to Moeen Ali's retention by CSK ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

"Moeen Ali might take over India Cements at this rate cuz he is never leaving CSK."

Here are some more reactions:

Ali was last seen in action in the 2023 World Cup, where he amassed 95 runs and picked up five wickets in six games. England finished the tournament at seventh spot in the points table to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

CSK retention list for IPL 2024 ft. Moeen Ali

Chennai Super Kings retained a total of 18 players and released eight ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19. They have INR 32.2 crore purse to fill their remaining slots.

CSK retained players list: MS Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Nishant Sandhu and Ajay Mandal.

CSK released players list: Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu (retired), Sisanda Magala, Kyle Jamieson, Bhagath Varma, Subranshu Senapati, and Akash Singh.

Purse left: INR 32.2 crore