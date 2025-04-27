Mitchell Marsh's huge six off Deepak Chahar lands out of the stadium in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh clobbered a massive six off Deepak Chahar's bowling in their IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium. The Aussie all-rounder's strike landed outside the stadium.
The hit came in the second over of the innings, with Chahar sending down a full-pitched delivery at leg stump, with pace on. Marsh was up for it, hitting it over square leg, with the ball going out of the Wankhede.
Watch the video here:
Marsh, who has scored 378 runs this year so far, is the second-highest run-getter for LSG in IPL 2025 behind Nicholas Pooran, who has aggregated 404. However, he was eventually dismissed for 34 off 24 deliveries by Trent Boult.
LSG crash to second consecutive defeat; Mumbai Indians coast to their fifth successive victory
Meanwhile, the target of 216 set by the five-time champions proved to be a bridge too far for LSG as they crashed to their second consecutive defeat, falling short by 54 runs in the end. Half-centuries from Ryan Rickelton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54), followed by the final flourish provided by Naman Dhir (25*) and Corbin Bosch (20 off 10) set a mammoth target to chase for the Super Giants.
Aiden Markram was the first to fall for LSG, followed by the wickets of Nicholas Pooran (27) and captain Rishabh Pant (4). Marsh (34) and Ayush Badoni (35) stitched a decent partnership of 46 before the former fell. Badoni departed in the 15th over, while David Miller lost his wicket to the wily Jasprit Bumrah for a 16-ball 24 cameo.
Bumrah picked up four wickets, while Trent Boult took three to bowl LSG out for 161 in 20 overs. The victory has propelled the five-time champions to the second spot in the points table.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS