Mitchell Marsh's huge six off Deepak Chahar lands out of the stadium in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh clobbered a massive six off Deepak Chahar's bowling in their IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium. The Aussie all-rounder's strike landed outside the stadium.

Ad

The hit came in the second over of the innings, with Chahar sending down a full-pitched delivery at leg stump, with pace on. Marsh was up for it, hitting it over square leg, with the ball going out of the Wankhede.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Marsh, who has scored 378 runs this year so far, is the second-highest run-getter for LSG in IPL 2025 behind Nicholas Pooran, who has aggregated 404. However, he was eventually dismissed for 34 off 24 deliveries by Trent Boult.

LSG crash to second consecutive defeat; Mumbai Indians coast to their fifth successive victory

Will Jacks (R) celebrates a wicket. (Credits: IPL X)

Meanwhile, the target of 216 set by the five-time champions proved to be a bridge too far for LSG as they crashed to their second consecutive defeat, falling short by 54 runs in the end. Half-centuries from Ryan Rickelton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54), followed by the final flourish provided by Naman Dhir (25*) and Corbin Bosch (20 off 10) set a mammoth target to chase for the Super Giants.

Ad

Aiden Markram was the first to fall for LSG, followed by the wickets of Nicholas Pooran (27) and captain Rishabh Pant (4). Marsh (34) and Ayush Badoni (35) stitched a decent partnership of 46 before the former fell. Badoni departed in the 15th over, while David Miller lost his wicket to the wily Jasprit Bumrah for a 16-ball 24 cameo.

Bumrah picked up four wickets, while Trent Boult took three to bowl LSG out for 161 in 20 overs. The victory has propelled the five-time champions to the second spot in the points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More