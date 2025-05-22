Mitchell Marsh's outstanding 64-ball 117 ends as Sherfane Rutherford takes a fine diving catch in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Arshad Khan ended Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opening batter Mitchell Marsh's outstanding innings of 117 off 64 balls in the IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The Australian fell after miscuing a heave, and was caught by Sherfane Rutherford in the 19th over of the innings.

It was Marsh's first-ever IPL hundred in his 54th match in the tournament, and it went a long way in helping LSG set a mammoth score for GT to chase in the second innings.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Marsh has been LSG's most prolific batter in IPL 2025, with 560 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 161.85. The franchise have opted to use him as an impact sub in IPL 2025, which has allowed him to remain injury-free and play consistently right through the season.

LSG top three shine to give their side the upper hand in the mid-innings break

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill may have regretted his decision to bowl first as the Lucknow Super Giants opening duo of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram punished the bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The latter fell for 36 after putting on 91 runs with the former. But the carnage continued with the arrival of Nicholas Pooran to the crease. The southpaw and Marsh put on 121 runs for the second wicket and tore into the hosts' bowling attack.

The left-hander said that the nine-day break had helped him and was pleased to put on a show for the fans at the venue.

"That break did me good, but it is what it is, it is good for players to get a few days off. Nice to see the cricket back and the fans back here supporting us," Pooran said at the mid-innings break (via Cricbuzz).

Pooran remained unbeaten on 56 off 27 balls and Rishabh Pant added the finishing touches to the innings with an unbeaten 16 off 6 balls as LSG amassed a huge 235/2 in 20 overs.

