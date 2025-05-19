  • home icon
Mitchell Marsh's scintillating 39-ball 65 ends as he perishes to debutant Harsh Dubey in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match

By Shankar
Modified May 19, 2025 20:48 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty
Mitchell Marsh in action for LSG - Source: Getty

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey took the vital wicket of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Mitchell Marsh for 65 off 39 balls in the IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Monday, May 19. The Australian fell after trying to heave the ball over the off side. The the ball caught the outside half of his bat and was caught by Eshan Malinga at short third-man in the 11th over of the innings.

It was Dubey's first-ever IPL wicket. He was brought in as a replacement player for R Smaran, who was ruled out due to injury, and made his debut on Monday.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram set the ideal platform for Lucknow Super Giants against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Earlier, put into bat by Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, the Lucknow Super Giants opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram set the ideal platform for LSG in a must-win clash.

The pair punished the SRH bowlers to all parts of the Ekana Stadium, bringing up the 100 after nine overs. Marsh survived a caught and bowled off Harshal Patel's bowling after TV replays showed that the ball had bounced short before being caught by the bowler.

The Rishabh Pant-led side must win their remaining three matches to stay in contention for a playoffs spot. LSG entered the match in seventh place on the points table.

Ahead of the fixture, Nicholas Pooran admitted that the break in the tournament had come at the right time for LSG.

"The break came at the right time for us. Obviously we lost a lot of momentum in the middle stage of the competition but it gave us a chance to reflect on our season so far, both personally and from a team's perspective. Hopefully it works out for us," Pooran said (via Cricbuzz).

At the time of writing, LSG were 146/2 in 15 overs with Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran at the crease.

