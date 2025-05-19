Mitchell Marsh's scintillating 39-ball 65 ends as he perishes to debutant Harsh Dubey in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey took the vital wicket of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Mitchell Marsh for 65 off 39 balls in the IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Monday, May 19. The Australian fell after trying to heave the ball over the off side. The the ball caught the outside half of his bat and was caught by Eshan Malinga at short third-man in the 11th over of the innings.

Ad

It was Dubey's first-ever IPL wicket. He was brought in as a replacement player for R Smaran, who was ruled out due to injury, and made his debut on Monday.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram set the ideal platform for Lucknow Super Giants against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Earlier, put into bat by Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, the Lucknow Super Giants opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram set the ideal platform for LSG in a must-win clash.

Ad

Trending

The pair punished the SRH bowlers to all parts of the Ekana Stadium, bringing up the 100 after nine overs. Marsh survived a caught and bowled off Harshal Patel's bowling after TV replays showed that the ball had bounced short before being caught by the bowler.

The Rishabh Pant-led side must win their remaining three matches to stay in contention for a playoffs spot. LSG entered the match in seventh place on the points table.

Ad

Ahead of the fixture, Nicholas Pooran admitted that the break in the tournament had come at the right time for LSG.

"The break came at the right time for us. Obviously we lost a lot of momentum in the middle stage of the competition but it gave us a chance to reflect on our season so far, both personally and from a team's perspective. Hopefully it works out for us," Pooran said (via Cricbuzz).

At the time of writing, LSG were 146/2 in 15 overs with Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More