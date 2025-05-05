SunRisers Hyderabad sign Ranji Trophy’s record wicket-taker as replacement for R Smaran in IPL 2025

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be without the services of Smaran Ravichandran, who has pulled out of the season owing to an injury. The last season's runner-up team have acquired Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey to replace him for the remainder of the season.
Earlier last month, SRH were dealt a blow when their Australian spinner Adam Zampa had to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury. Looking to strengthen their unit, the 2016 champions brought in Karnataka wicketkeeper batter Smaran Ravichandran, who joined the team on short notice.
However, Smaran also had to pull out of the tournament due to an injury. SRH have now got the services of Harsh Dubey for ₹30 Lakh. The 22-year-old all-rounder plies his trade for Vidarbha in the domestic circuit and was most recently a part of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy-winning team. He has played 54 games across formats for Vidarbha, picking up 127 wickets and 947 runs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad look to win their remaining contests in the hope of a place in the playoffs
Runners-up last season, SRH haven't enjoyed a great time so far in their IPL 2025 campaign. They sit at number nine in the points table with six points to their name. They have only won three games so far, and while they can't get to 16 points, they can try to get to 14 points and hope their net run rate and points tally are enough to get them a spot in the top four.
SRH play their next game against Delhi Capitals (DC) today (May 5) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. They will then play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 10 at home, followed by matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 13, and their season finale against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 18 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS