  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Mitchell Marsh smashes a straight 6 off Sai Kishore to reach yet another 50 in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mitchell Marsh smashes a straight 6 off Sai Kishore to reach yet another 50 in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified May 22, 2025 20:53 IST
2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty
Mitchell Marsh is among top five leading run-getters in IPL 2025. [Getty Images]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh starred with the bat again in the IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The right-handed batter whacked a six off Sai Kishore to reach his fifth half-century of the 2025 season, bringing up the milestone off 33 deliveries.

Ad

The superb shot came in the 10th over of GT’s innings. Sai Kishore bowled a fuller-length ball that landed under the bat. Marsh middled it to perfection as he deposited the ball outside the boundary for a straight six towards the sight screen.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mitchell Marsh has been playing solely as a batter in IPL 2025 due to a back injury he sustained ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (ruled out of the ICC event). The Aussie all-rounder was bought for INR 3.4 crore. With his performances, the 33-year-old proved to be a steal at the mega auction, becoming the first LSG batter to reach 500 runs this year.

Most 50-plus scores for LSG in a single season

Ad
  1. 6 - KL Rahul (2022)
  2. 6 - Mitchell Marsh (2025)*
  3. 5 - Aiden Markram (2025)

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram provide a stunning start to LSG in the IPL 2025 match vs GT

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram gave a promising start to LSG in their IPL 2025 match against GT. The duo put on a 91-run partnership for the opening stand. Markram smashed 35 runs off 24 balls with the help of two sixes and three boundaries.

Ad

At the time of writing, LSG were 133/1 after 12.1 overs, with Marsh (85 off 47) and Nicholas Pooran (7 off 3) at the crease. Sai Kishore has bagged the only wicket for Gujarat so far.

A win over the Super Giants will help Shubman Gill and company consolidate their top spot in the IPL 2025 points table. They have nine wins in 12 games. Meanwhile, Lucknow have already been eliminated from the playoffs.

Follow the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications