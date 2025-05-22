Mitchell Marsh smashes a straight 6 off Sai Kishore to reach yet another 50 in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh starred with the bat again in the IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The right-handed batter whacked a six off Sai Kishore to reach his fifth half-century of the 2025 season, bringing up the milestone off 33 deliveries.

The superb shot came in the 10th over of GT’s innings. Sai Kishore bowled a fuller-length ball that landed under the bat. Marsh middled it to perfection as he deposited the ball outside the boundary for a straight six towards the sight screen.

Mitchell Marsh has been playing solely as a batter in IPL 2025 due to a back injury he sustained ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (ruled out of the ICC event). The Aussie all-rounder was bought for INR 3.4 crore. With his performances, the 33-year-old proved to be a steal at the mega auction, becoming the first LSG batter to reach 500 runs this year.

Most 50-plus scores for LSG in a single season

6 - KL Rahul (2022) 6 - Mitchell Marsh (2025)* 5 - Aiden Markram (2025)

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram provide a stunning start to LSG in the IPL 2025 match vs GT

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram gave a promising start to LSG in their IPL 2025 match against GT. The duo put on a 91-run partnership for the opening stand. Markram smashed 35 runs off 24 balls with the help of two sixes and three boundaries.

At the time of writing, LSG were 133/1 after 12.1 overs, with Marsh (85 off 47) and Nicholas Pooran (7 off 3) at the crease. Sai Kishore has bagged the only wicket for Gujarat so far.

A win over the Super Giants will help Shubman Gill and company consolidate their top spot in the IPL 2025 points table. They have nine wins in 12 games. Meanwhile, Lucknow have already been eliminated from the playoffs.

Follow the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

