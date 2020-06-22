Mitchell Starc provides footage of injury to claim an insurance of USD 1.53 million

Mitchell Starc has provided video footage from the second Test against South Africa in 2018.

As per reports, he is due to claim an insurance of USD 1.53 million for losing his IPL contract with KKR.

Australia's Mitchell Starc is due to receive an insurance payout

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has provided video footage from the second Test against South Africa in 2018 to prove that his injury was real and that he deserves an insurance payout of USD 1.53 million for losing his Indian Premier League contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Mitchell Starc had bagged a USD 1.8 million contract for IPL 2018.

Last year, Mitchell Starc had filed a lawsuit against his insurers. The insurers had disputed the timing of the injury. As per a report on the Sydney Morning Herald, the trial has been rescheduled to August 12 after Mitchell Starc's manager Andrew Fraser provided footage of the bowler bowling in the second Test.

"The delay came after lawyers for the insurers argued they did not have enough time to assess the footage from March 10, one clip lasting one minute 37 seconds, and the second 7:25 minutes," the newspaper reported.

But in defence of Mitchell Starc, his team argued that the insurers could review the case for up to 13 months. Mitchell Starc on his part just needed to prove that "he suffered a single, sudden and unexpected event which occurred at an identifiable time and place".

Statement from the orthopaedic surgeon of Mitchell Starc

Russel Miller, who operated on Starc’s injury, described it as "complex and multifactorial" but "it is likely, on the balance of probabilities that a specific injury occurred on 10/03/2018 which was associated with extreme physical activity including bowling on a pitch with uneven footmarks'."

But the doctor hired by the insurers is of another opinion. Doctor Seamus Dalton, said that Mitchell Starc did not suffer an injury on March 10, 2018, specifically.

“In my opinion, the plaintiff did not suffer an injury or accident on 10 March 2018. Mr Mitchell Starc became aware of the onset of right posterior and posteriolateral calf pain during the course of the second Test. Onset appears to have been gradual, and symptoms continued over the course of the Test."