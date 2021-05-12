Mohammad Amir reveals if he plans to get British citizenship and play in IPL 

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir stunned fans last year by announcing his retirement from international cricket. The 29-year-old has been living in the United Kingdom with his family since retiring.

Amir has participated in multiple T20 leagues over the last few months. During an interview with Pak Passion, the left-arm fast bowler was asked if he had any plans of attaining British citizenship and playing in the IPL.

"At the moment I’ve been granted indefinite leave to remain in the United Kingdom. I’m enjoying my cricket these days and plan to play for another 6 or 7 years so let’s see how things go. My children will grow up in England and receive their education there so no doubt I will be spending a fair amount of time there," Mohammad Amir replied.

"I wasn’t getting the respect I deserved, that’s why I took the decision to retire" : Mohammad Amir



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not allow Pakistani players to participate in the IPL. The only time Pakistani cricketers played in the IPL was during the inaugural season.

Since that edition, only Azhar Mahmood has managed to bag an IPL contract. Using his British passport, the former Pakistan all-rounder registered himself as an English player and appeared for the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

I’ve not really thought about other possibilities and opportunities: Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir could be a match-winner for multiple IPL franchises

Given how skilled he is, Mohammad Amir could prove to be a game-changer in the IPL. However, the Pakistani speedster has no plans to follow in Azhar Mahmood's footsteps at the moment.

"At the moment, I've not really thought about the other possibilities and opportunities available and how things will turn out when I receive British citizenship in the future," Mohammad Amir added.

Amir will be in action in the second phase of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, where he will represent the Karachi Kings. The season is scheduled to resume on June 1.