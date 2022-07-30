"I celebrate you and the special place you have in my heart" - Mohammad Shami's special birthday wish for Sonu Sood 

Popular Indian movie star Sonu Sood rings in his 49th birthday on Saturday (July 30). Team India's Mohammad Shami dedicated a heartwarming post to his close buddy ahead of his special day.

Mohammad Shami took to his Instagram account earlier today to wish Sonu Sood in a special way. The pacer shared a picture of himself with the actor and wrote that he holds a special place in his heart.

Shami posted:

"On your birthday, I celebrate you and the special place you have in my ❤️❤️❤️ Wishing you a blessed year and a wonderful day! @sonu_sood #mdshami11 #birthday #celebration."

Shami was last seen in action during India's tour of England earlier this month. He bagged two wickets in the rescheduled fifth Test against the hosts and finished with four scalps in the three-match ODI series.

Mohammad Shami is rested for India's ongoing West Indies tour

The fast bowler wasn't part of India's ODI and T20I squads for their ongoing Caribbean tour. The right-armer has been rested for the assignment along with senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

While Shami continues to be an integral part of India's Test and ODI teams, he hasn't been able to retain his place in the T20I side lately. He hasn't found a place in the playing XI since last year's T20I World Cup in the UAE.

It is worth mentioning that the 31-year-old showcased stunning form during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). With 20 wickets from 16 games, he was the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat Titans (GT) in their title-winning campaign.

It remains to be seen if the national selectors will give him an opportunity ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Considering his immense experience, he could prove to be a vital cog for the side at the marquee event.

Do you think Mohammad Shami should be a part of India's T20I team? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box down below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far