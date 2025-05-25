Mohammed Siraj holds onto a skier to dismiss Ayush Mhatre for 34 in GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mohammed Siraj backpedalled to take a skier and dismiss Ayush Mhatre in the IPL 2025 clash between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. With the catch, Siraj helped GT get rid of dangerous-looking Mhatre for 34 runs off 17 balls, including three sixes and as many boundaries.
The dismissal came in the fourth over of CSK’s innings. Prasidh Krishna bowled a fuller-length ball and wooed Mhatre to charge him down the track. The right-hander fell into the trap, and the mishit went high in the sky. Siraj did exceedingly well to backpedal before completing the catch over his head without any shades in bright sunny conditions.
Prasidh Krishna also returned to the wickets tally after going wicketless in his last game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The 29-year-old has bagged 21 wickets in 13 matches, barring the ongoing fixture. The Ahmedabad-based franchise retained him for a whopping INR 9.5 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Prasidh Krishna favorite to win the IPL 2025 Purple Cap
With 21 scalps and counting, Prasidh Krishna is the favorite to win the IPL 2025 purple cap. He is likely to beat CSK’s Noor Ahmad (21 wickets in 13 games), who will not feature in the playoffs since the Super Kings have been eliminated from the tournament.
IPL 2025 Purple Cap race
- Noor Ahmad – 21 wickets
- Prasidh Krishna – 21 scalps
- Trent Boult – 13 scalps
- Josh Hazlewood – 18 scalps
As far as the match is concerned, CSK were 68-1 after the powerplay, with Devon Conway and Urvil Patel at the crease.
With 18 points in 13 matches, GT have already qualified for the playoffs. They are currently placed top of the points table. A win over CSK will help the Shubman Gill-led side consolidate the top spot and a chance to directly qualify for the IPL 2025 final.
On the contrary, CSK will be looking to avoid last place in the points table and finish the season on a winning note.
