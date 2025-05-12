Mohammed Siraj shares heartbreaking story on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series [In Picture]

Mohammed Siraj, who shares a great camaraderie with Virat Kohli, has dropped a heartbreaking story on Instagram following the legendary batter’s retirement from Tests on Monday, May 12. Sharing heartbroken emojis on the social media platform, Siraj dropped an emotional background music with Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s pictures.

Take a look at Mohammed Siraj's latest Instagram story:

Mohammed Siraj's latest Instagram post for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. [Pic credits: @mohammedsirajofficial]

Notably, Kohli’s retirement came four days after Rohit bid adieu to the longer format on May 7. The duo last played for India in Tests during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

In an Instagram post, Kohli wrote:

"As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for."

"I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," he added.

“You will always be my captain” – When Mohammed Siraj reacted to Virat Kohli stepping down as Test captain

Mohammed Siraj expressed his gratitude to Virat Kohli for grooming him as a player when the latter stepped down as Test captain in 2022. The speedster wrote on Instagram:

“To my superhero, I cannot be thankful enough for the support and encouragement I got from you. You have always been my guiding elder brother. Thank you for trusting me and believing in me for all these years. For seeing the good in me, even at my worst. You will always be my captain.”

Mohammed Siraj played under the leadership of both Kohli and Rohit. From a promising fast bowler, he became a regular in the Test setup. The 31-year-old pacer has 100 scalps in 36 Tests, including three five-wicket hauls. He remains critical to India’s success in the upcoming India tour of England 2025.

Apart from international cricket, Siraj and Kohli played together for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2018 to 2024 before the latter joined the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

