Mohammed Siraj strikes early to trap Rahmanullah Gurbaz plumb lbw for 1 with a nip-backer in KKR vs GT IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj continued his excellent performance in their IPL 2025 match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Monday, April 21. The speedster trapped Rahmanullah Gurbaz for just one run via lbw dismissal to provide an early breakthrough for the Titans.

This was Gurbaz’s first outing for Kolkata this season. The right-hander replaced out-of-form Quinton de Kock in the playing XI.

The dismissal came off the fifth delivery of KKR’s chase. Siraj bowled a good length ball that pitched outside off and nipped in sharply to beat the inside edge of Gurbaz. The ball hit him in the knee roll, and the on-field umpire adjudged it out.

The Afghanistan batter took a review after consultation with opening partner Sunil Narine, but the replay showed the ball would’ve crashed into the middle stump. As a result, he wasted one of the two reviews for the Knight Riders.

Siraj has been excellent with the ball for GT this year. He bagged 11 wickets in his first seven games in IPL 2025, barring the ongoing game against KKR. The Titans had splurged INR 12.25 crore to buy him at the mega auction last year.

GT set a 199-run target for KKR in the IPL 2025 match

A stunning batting display from skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan helped GT post 198/3 in their IPL 2025 match against KKR. Gill smashed a quickfire 90 runs off 55 deliveries, hitting three sixes and 10 boundaries. Sudharsan also chipped in with an impressive 52 off 36, sharing a 114-run stand for the opening wicket. Later, Jos Buttler took the honors as he stayed unbeaten on 41 off 23 with the help of eight boundaries. Shahrukh Khan played a cameo, scoring 11 not out off five balls.

Meanwhile, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana shared one wicket each for the Knight Riders.

In response, KKR were 29/1 after four overs at the time of writing, with captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine at the crease.

Follow the KKR vs GT IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

