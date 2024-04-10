Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop feels that Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) tearaway speedster Mayank Yadav must be given a personal strength and conditioning trainer and medical assistance. The comments came after the young pacer walked off the ground with a side strain after bowling just one over.

Bishop suggested that the talented youngster should also be monitored closely for the next two years. Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Bishop wrote:

"Been discussing this idea privately with a colleague for the past week. Re the "special" talent of Mayank Yadav. Its an opportune time in cricket to explore the test of assigning a personal S & C trainer, & medical expertise year round to monitor him for the next 2 years."

Expand Tweet

Mayank Yadav made headlines with a sensational debut outing against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. He bagged six wickets from his first two appearances, while also bowling the fastest delivery of the season, clocking 156.7 kmph.

However, his speed significantly dropped during LSG's previous match against Gujarat Titans (GT). He did not look fully fit and walked off the field after bowling just one over.

"We are managing his workload over the next week" - LSG CEO on Mayank Yadav's injury

LSG CEO Vinod Bisht disclosed that Mayank Yadav walked off the field against GT because of a soreness in the abdominal area. He stated that the franchise is managing the 21-year-old's workload to ensure that he is back in action soon.

Bisht said in an official statement:

"Mayank felt soreness in lower abdominal area and as a precaution, we are managing his workload over the next week. We hope to see him soon on the field."

It is worth mentioning that Yadav has had a fair share of injury issues over the last year, which also ruled him out of IPL 2023. He also suffered a side strain during a practice session ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24.

LSG are set to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 12.