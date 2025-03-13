"Mr. Fixit for India" - Mitchell Starc makes huge claim on Indian batter after 2025 Champions Trophy win

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc hailed Team India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul for his ability to perform multiple roles for the side ahead of the 2025 IPL season. Rahul helped India win the recently concluded Champions Trophy title by playing the finisher role at No.6.

The 32-year-old produced scores of 42* and 34* in India's successful run-chases in the semifinal and final against Australia and New Zealand. Meanwhile, Starc and Rahul went at it in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia before the Champions Trophy which saw Australia win by a 3-1 margin.

Talking about Rahul in a conversation on FanaticsTV, Starc said (Via @CricCrazyJohns X handle]:

"KL Rahul is like Mr Fixit for India - He has opened the batting when asked to, batted at Number 6, Kept, fielded, batted in middle order -- he has done just about everything, he has played vital roles, excited to play alongside him."

Rahul and Starc will be teammates in the Delhi Capitals (DC) setup for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. While the former was picked up by the franchise for ₹ 14 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, the Aussie pacer was sold for ₹ 11.75 crores.

Starc missed the Champions Trophy due to personal reasons but previously helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win a third IPL title last year.

"No other country can do it" - Mitchell Starc

India dominated opponents in their unbeaten Champions Trophy campaign [Credit: Getty]

Mitchell Starc gave India the ultimate praise by calling them the only cricket-playing nation that can field three separate teams on the same day across formats. Team India has been the dominant force in white-ball cricket, winning the last two ICC events - the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

They also finished as runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, going unbeaten throughout the tournament before the final hiccup against Australia

"I think India is the only nation that could have Test team, One-Day team & T20I team play on the same day -- Australia in Test, England in ODI & South Africa in T20I -- and India will be competative, no other country can do it," said Starc (via @CricCrazyJohns X handle).

Recently, India sent two separate teams to South Africa and Australia - the former for a T20I series and the latter to prepare for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Asian giants, however, have tapered off in Tests, missing out on the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final after playing the same in 2021 and 2023.

