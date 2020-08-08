MS Dhoni is as aggressive as Virat Kohli, but is safe as well: Ex-BCCI selector

Former BCCI selector Gagan Khoda recently gave his view on the differing captaincy styles of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

In an exclusive interview with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Live, Khoda stated that Dhoni knew when to attack and when to be defensive, while current Indian captain Kohli is slowly understanding the same.

When asked about the characteristics that differentiate the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings skippers, the former Indian opener said -

"They say Virat Kohli is very aggressive, but MS Dhoni is not. I don't believe in this. Aggression is not being vocal. MS Dhoni was aggressive and safe. You have to be safe as a captain."

"Virat Kohli is aggressive and learning how to be safe. He's learning very quickly. The only difference is that MS Dhoni is not vocal but he is equally aggressive."

MS Dhoni was a blend of both aggression and caution: Khoda

Kohli's captaincy has arguably been poorer than his predecessor's

Khoda continued by saying that striking the right balance between aggression and caution is essential for any captain to achieve success. He said -

"You can't attack and be aggressive all the time. You have to be aggressive and safe. MS Dhoni was a blend of both. Virat Kohli is reaching there."

The 45-year-old added that MS Dhoni was a great captain for India, owing to his uncanny reading of the game. Khoda said that while Virat Kohli isn't at the same level yet, he will soon catch up.

"MS Dhoni was a great captain and used to study the game very well. Virat Kohli is getting there and he is a very quick learner. He'll admit his mistake and say he'll do better next time."

MS Dhoni handed over the reins to Virat Kohli in Test cricket during an away series against Australia in 2014, and walked away from the longest format of the game. In 2017, the wicket-keeper relinquished limited-overs captaincy as well, giving the Delhi man full control over all formats.

Recently, Kohli's captaincy has been under the scanner due to inconsistent selection and the inability of the team to perform in the biggest games.