MS Dhoni becomes the second cricketer after Virat Kohli to get 3 crore Instagram followers

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket last year but this has not affected the former Indian cricket team captain's fan following. Dhoni has become the second cricketer with over 30 million followers on Instagram.

Among cricketers, only current Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has more followers than MS Dhoni on the photo-sharing site. Kohli is the most-followed Asian on the platform, with over 88 million followers.

It is pertinent to note Dhoni has not been too active on Instagram and he has shared only 108 posts. Recently, Dhoni shared a clip from his farm, where he enjoyed some fresh strawberries. The Chennai Super Kings captain loves strawberries and mentioned in the caption that there would not be a single strawberry left for the market if he spent more time at his farm.

As mentioned above, MS Dhoni has not shared posts on Instagram frequently. However, he did use the platform to announce his retirement from all formats of international cricket. Dhoni shook the entire cricket universe by posting an IGTV video featuring the best moments from his international career and saying goodbye to the global arena. That post gained over 37 million views on Instagram.

MS Dhoni will return to the cricket field in IPL 2021

MS Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021.

MS Dhoni has confirmed his availability for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. In his last match of IPL 2020, Dhoni stated he would 'definitely not' end his IPL career after the team's poor season.

The IPL Governing Council has opened the trading window ahead of the next season. The franchises also need to declare their retention lists before January 21st. It will be interesting to see which players the Chennai Super Kings release before IPL 2021 mini-auction.