MS Dhoni celebrates his 40th birthday at his Ranchi farmhouse

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni celebrates his 40th birthday today. The cricketing universe has been flooding social media with posts wishing the legendary batsman a special day by sharing pictures and video clips of special moments from his storied career.

In his own trademark style, MS Dhoni chose to celebrate his birthday away from the limelight at his farmhouse in Ranchi with his family and close acquaintances. MS Dhoni's entrepreneur friend Hitesh Sanghvi gave fans a sneak peek of the cricketer on his birthday. The CSK skipper posed for the camera while chilling on the sofa alongside his friend. His friend Hitesh Sanghvi posted this on Instagram.

When away from the field, the talismanic player usually stays away from the media limelight. He tends to spend quality time with his family in his farmhouse and also indulges in farming there.

With the second half of the IPL still more than two months away, he chose to spend his birthday in the same peaceful locale intimately with a select few people.

Dhoni will step back into the field in September and lead CSK in the second half of the IPL in UAE

MS Dhoni played competitive cricket for the first time in April this year after the last edition of the IPL. He looked rusty with the bat, but his leadership abilities were as sharp as ever.

After a disastrous season last year, the Chennai franchise, with their beloved Thala at the helm, made a rousing comeback in this year's edition of the IPL. By the time of the postponement, CSK stood firmly in second position on the points table with a healthy net run rate of +1.263 along with 10 points. Fans will hope for similar performances from Dhoni's side in the second half.

MS Dhoni's former teammates and many famed international cricketers joined fans in wishing the legend with heartfelt posts on their social media handles. Here are some of them.

Happy birthday to my Captain! The GOAT 🐐 of all captains #7 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/4B69N7ge4M — Dwayne DJ Bravo (@DJBravo47) July 7, 2021

To the man who proved that irrespective of where you come from, hard work and dedication is the greatest ticket to success. Happy Birthday, Mahi bhai! @msdhoni 🙂 pic.twitter.com/DfV36sIlQC — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 7, 2021

Happy birthday legend @msdhoni 💯

Thank you for your guidance. God bless and have a great day 😊 pic.twitter.com/2CDYSDzRWU — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 7, 2021

