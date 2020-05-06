MS Dhoni-CSK relationship runs very deep, says Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle reckons MS Dhoni wouldn't have joined CSK training if he wasn't fit enough

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has said that the relationship between MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings is extremely special, and that it runs very deep in the former Indian captain's blood.

In a live question and answer session on Instagram, Bhogle took on several fan queries on different aspects of the game. One topic that was discussed in detail was MS Dhoni's future and his return to his IPL side CSK.

On Dhoni's impending retirement, Bhogle stated that Dhoni could walk away from the game the moment he realises that he isn't fit enough or good enough. The commentator also said that Dhoni was unlike other sporting heroes in this regard, and that his understanding of his own game is second to none.

"If you would ask what were the three things I was looking forward the most from this year's IPL, very close to the top of that list would have been MS Dhoni play. Because there's just something about Dhoni, you never know what's going on in his mind. Dhoni is not the kind of guy who would turn up if he is not fit. I had said many years ago that if Dhoni wasn't ready and if he thought his time had come, there will be no grandstanding, he will just walk away."

On MS Dhoni's return to CSK training

MS Dhoni's CSK teammate, Faf du Plessis claimed that the former is the best finisher in the game

Bhogle described the wicket-keeper's early return to CSK as good news for his fans. He referred to tweets from his CSK teammates like Suresh Raina, who were impressed by Dhoni's big-hitting abilities in the CSK nets.

Bhogle also discussed the fine line between Dhoni playing for India and the path of upcoming youngsters to the national team being blocked as a result. However, he agreed to the fact that Dhoni's connection with CSK is on a whole different level, and while his situation for India might be unclear at the moment, his availability for CSK has never been in question.

"But he came back to Chennai. He came back very early. I think Suresh Raina had tweeted, and I think a couple of others had said that he was hitting the big shots. He was looking like he was in touch and was very hungry. If all of that is indeed true, then I don't know whether he was ambitious or he was giving himself one shot. But I won't be surprised if Dhoni says, 'I had my run with India, and I will be blocking the path for a lot of youngsters'."

"My feeling is that the relationship between MS Dhoni and CSK runs very deep."