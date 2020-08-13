There is no shortcut in MS Dhoni's leadership: L Balaji

The bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lakshmipathy Balaji opined that MS Dhoni is a process-oriented leader. Balaji states that the CSK skipper believes in giving opportunities and exposure instead of changing and chopping.

The former Indian pacer shared his insights into MS Dhoni’s captaincy and the plans for CSK’s preparations for the IPL while speaking to PTI.

“Dhoni is always a process-backing leader. There is no short cut in his leadership, but he is someone who believes in opportunity and exposure rather than cutting and chopping,” Balaji said.

When asked about the presence of veterans like MS Dhoni, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo in the side, Balaji said that the experience quotient will be a boon for the side rather than a bane. And he doesn’t believe that the senior players would find it difficult to get back into the groove coming back from a long layoff.

“I don’t think it’s going to be that difficult, because all your life you have played this sport. So many years of understanding will come in handy to get back to your best. The experience will definitely be important. It has been proven in big tournaments like IPL,” Balaji added.

MS Dhoni has not played competitive cricket since the World Cup in 2019. Almost all the other players have also had a forced layoff for around five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CSK will have a camp at Chennai for Indian players including MS Dhoni

Balaji revealed that CSK will have a training camp in Chennai before leaving for the UAE. The camp is scheduled to begin from August 16th. Only the Indian players in the squad, including big names like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu will be part of the camp.

“Yes, if everything goes as per plan, August 16th we will start a camp. It will be only for Indian players,” Balaji revealed.

The 38-year-old bowling coach understands that it won’t be easy to get back straightaway and hit the 100 per cent mark after the long break.

“It is not easy to hit the 100 per cent mark straightaway in any sport. As we progress with our skills and fitness every week, we will look to improve our strengths in phases,” Balaji added.

Balaji is expected to be in charge of the brief camp at Chennai. The team will probably leave for the UAE on August 21.