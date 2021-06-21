MS Dhoni enjoys holiday in Shimla with daughter Ziva

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is currently holidaying in the hills of Shimla with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

With the second wave of coronavirus taking a downtrend in India, Dhoni has traveled to the picturesque city to spend some quality time with his family and close relatives.

A recent photo was uploaded on Ziva Dhoni's Instagram handle where MS Dhoni can be seen posing with his daughter with the beautiful Himalayas in the backdrops.

A couple of minutes later, a video also went public from the same account on Instagram where Ziva Dhoni can be seen playing with a roadside dog on the lanes of Shimla before posing with her father. MS Dhoni sported a new bearded look.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter was also spotted in Shimla’s traditional ‘topi,’ locally called ‘Kullu topi’ in the pictures, which have now gone viral on social media.

MS Dhoni will be next seen in action during the second half of IPL 2021

Dhoni, who leads Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, returned home after the BCCI postponed the tournament on May 4 due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Although the veteran cricketer didn't have a great outing, as a team, CSK had an excellent start to this year's campaign. After finishing seventh last season, the management strengthened their squad ahead of IPL 2021.

The MS Dhoni-led side added all-rounder Moeen Ali to their squad, while Suresh Raina's return to the top order also helped the cause.

Although CSK lost the first game of their campaign to the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals, they bounced back in their next outing. The former champions defeated the Punjab Kings by six wickets and have not looked back since.

They are currently placed second in the points table with five wins from seven outings and will look to continue the good job when the tournament resumes in the UAE later this year.

